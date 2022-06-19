Is Deepika Padukone in Brahmastra trailer? Eagle-eyed fans are convinced actor is 'jal character'. See pics
Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji on Sunday again released the trailer of the upcoming film, but this time in 4K. Now, eagle-eyed fans are convinced that actor Deepika Padukone is a part of the film. Taking to Twitter, they shared close-up screenshots of the 'jal (water) character' in the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starred, claiming that it is Deepika. (Also Read | Fans are convinced Shah Rukh Khan features in Brahmastra trailer: 'SRK is here with Hanuman-Astra')
In the trailer, a mysterious woman is seen walking out of a river as a huge wave follows her. Blue energy radiates from her hand. The character is dressed in a red saree and matching blouse with jewellery on her feet. However, a clear glimpse of the woman was missing from the trailer.
Sharing pictures of the character, a fan tweeted, "Jal (water) character from #Brahmastra seems to look like Deepika Padukone (blue energy coming out from her hand). While 2nd pic is of Mouni Roy (carries a red stone)." Another fan wrote, "It's Deepika only." A tweet read, "DP or KA? If DP then release it asap."
"This is #DeepikaPadukone In #BrahmastraTrailer. My queen, that's her face shape. Now we will see her on the big screen in her full glory," said a person on Twitter. A fan shared several pictures and said, "Well we know who it is now. #BrahmastraTrailer."
Earlier, fans had spotted actor Shah Rukh Khan in the Brahmastra trailer. According to them, the person holding up a trident, with fire around him, and the one with the supernatural lightning creature of Lord Hanuman behind him, was the actor. It was also announced that Shah Rukh will have a cameo role in Brahmastra.
Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in the lead roles. The film is ready to hit the theatres on September 9 this year. Fans will be able to watch the film in both 2D and 3D.