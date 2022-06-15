Fans are convinced Shah Rukh Khan features in Brahmastra trailer: 'SRK is here with Hanuman-Astra'

Moments after the Brahmastra trailer was released, fans of Shah Rukh Khan were convinced that the mysterious person holding up the trident is none other than the actor himself. It was announced earlier that Shah Rukh would make a cameo in the fantasy-drama. While a clear glimpse of Shah Rukh was missing from the trailer, his fans were sure that the person with fire around him, holding the trident, and the one with the supernatural lightning creature of Lord Hanuman behind him, was in fact the actor. (Also Read | Brahmastra trailer: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt come together to save the world in visually-stunning extravaganza. Watch)

Sharing pictures of the character, a fan wrote, "Ready for #ShahRukhKhan in #Brahmastra trailer!!!!" Another Twitter user said, "Glimpse of Megastar #ShahRukhKhan in #BrahmastraTrailer." A person tweeted, "SRK as Vayu, father of Hanuman." Another one wrote, "He is #ShahRukhKhan for sure," while one tweet read, "#SRK is here with Hanuman-Astra #Astraverse #Brahmastra."

"If all goes well, We will see a separate film featuring #ShahrukhKhan very soon," said a fan. "I think @iamsrk playing lord Hanuman's character in #BrahmastraTrailer #ShahRukhKhan," read another tweet. A fan also wrote on Twitter, "#BrahmastraTrailer featuring a character which is rumoured to be #ShahRukhKhan. If he is SRK then trust me Ranbir you gonna have a gala time at Box Office #SRKians @iamsrk." Fans tweeted about Shah Rukh Khan featuring in Brahmastra trailer. Brahmastra trailer released on Wednesday. Fans spoke about Shah Rukh Khan. Brahmastra is directed by Ayan Mukerji.

The Brahmastra trailer garnered appreciation from celebrities, as well as fans. Posting the trailer on her Instagram Stories, actor Anushka Sharma said, “This looks so promising and exciting. Kudos team #Brahmastra.” Sharing the trailer on Instagram, actor Ananya Panday wrote, “Mega mega mega!!!! This is out of this world.” Actor Janhvi Kapoor shared it on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “This is huge!!! A first for Hindi cinema. Feel such pride to finally see a glimpse of this spectacular vision!! Truly a world like we’ve never seen before.”

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in the lead roles. It is all set to release in theatres on September 9, 2022, in 2D and 3D. The film is high on VFX and action, and promises an amazing big-screen experience. Brahmastra is a trilogy, and the first part is titled Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in 2018 in Zero. The actor has several films in the pipeline such as Pathan, Dunki and Jawan.

