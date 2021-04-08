Is Shraddha Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha in the Maldives with her? See new pic

Actor Shraddha Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend, photographer Rohan Shrestha, is apparently in the Maldives with her. While Shraddha has been posting solo pictures from the island getaway all through the week, Rohan shared a picture from the same resort earlier this week, too.

This is seemingly Shraddha's third trip to the Maldives in less than two months, after she visited the nation to attend her cousin's wedding, and then again with her parents.

She has shared four posts from the Maldives this week. "Running back to nature!!" she caption the first one, which prompted a joke from her brother, Siddhanth, who said in the comments that she should just move there. Other pictures showed the actor enjoying some breakfast, walking along a ramp, and posing with the blue sea in the background.

Shraddha Kapoor's picture (L), and Rohan Shrestha's post (R).

On her Instagram Stories earlier this week, she shared a picture of herself in a pool, with a breakfast tray floating in front of her. Identifying his location as the Maldives, Rohan shared a picture of his view from a pool, with a similar breakfast tray in front of him.

Rumours about the two have been heating up in recent weeks. Rohan’s father, Rakesh Shrestha, gave his stamp of approval to Shraddha. He added that he would ‘happily do everything’ in case they decide to get married.

On being asked about Shraddha and Rohan’s relationship, Rakesh told a leading daily, “As far as I was told, they were friends from their college days. Besides, they have many common friends in Juhu. They both are doing so well in their professional lives, so any decision they take about being together will also be a sensible and mature one.”

Also read: Shraddha Kapoor enjoys her breakfast by the sea, treats fans to sunkissed pictures from Maldives

Actor Varun Dhawan had also fuelled rumours after he wrote in a post that he hoped Rohan was ready for married life.

Shraddha’s father, Shakti Kapoor, responded to the wedding rumours and said that he has no objection to anyone she chooses as her life partner. He told a leading daily that he is unaware of her relationship with Rohan and whether they are ‘serious about each other’.