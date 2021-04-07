Shraddha Kapoor enjoys her breakfast by the sea, treats fans to sunkissed pictures from Maldives

Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor on Wednesday treated her fans to a mesmerising sun-kissed picture as she posed in the Maldives. The actor shared two pictures from her outing at the beautiful location on Instagram.

In the first picture posted by her, the actor is seen having a hearty breakfast amid the picturesque view of the seashore. The actor is seen smilingly posing for the lens, as she donned a blue mesh crop top and peach colour shorts with a no make up look.





The second photo sees the actor soaking up the sun as she strikes a pose with her eyes closed. In the backdrop, one can catch a view of the light blue sea and cloudy sky. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Sublime Sun" and added a sun, beach and a blue heart emoticon.

Celebrity fashion designer Ami Patel and more than 1.9 million fans liked the post on the photo-sharing platform.





Scores of fans chimed into the comments section and left red heart and fire emoticons, as they praised the pictures.

Shraddha recently announced her next project titled Chaalbaaz In London, which will be a reboot of the 1989 rom-com classic Chaalbaaz directed by Pankaj Parashar, who helmed the original flick starring late legendary star Sridevi. The actor has reportedly signed a three-film franchise based on the tele-series 'Naagin', to be produced by Nikhil Dwivedi.

