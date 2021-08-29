Is Shraddha Kapoor tying the knot with Rohan Shrestha? Dad Shakti is worried about divorce rate

Actor Shakti Kapoor said, in no uncertain terms, that contrary to popular opinion, his daughter Shraddha Kapoor isn't about to tie the knot with photographer Rohan Shrestha. Or at the very least, the topic isn't being discussed.

In an interview, he said that Rohan hasn't asked for Shraddha's hand in marriage, although he asserted that he'd support her if and when she tells him she's ready to settle down.

He told a leading daily, "Rohan is a family friend, I have known his father for many, many years. Rohan visits us often, but he has not asked for Shraddha's hand in marriage. And besides, today children decide these things on their own. If Shraddha tells me that she has chosen a life partner for herself or even if Siddhant does, I will readily agree. Why will I refuse?"

He added, "But at this point, they are focused on their careers. Marriage is an important decision and the way people are breaking up, it bothers me sometimes. One has to be sure before making a decision like that.”

Earlier this week, Shraddha's cousin Priyaank Sharma and her aunt, Padmini Kolhapure, both commented on the wedding rumours. Asked about the possible wedding, Priyaank told India.com, "I am going to say no comments, main kya bolun yaar (what should I say). But yes, if you say looking forward to it, then obviously, weddings are good to look forward to. The more the merrier, why not!”

Earlier this year, Rohan's father, Rakesh Shrestha told a leading daily that if the couple wants to tie the knot, they have his blessings. “If they decide to marry each other, I will happily do everything for them. The word 'objection' does not exist in my dictionary. And let me tell you, I call Rohan as 'My Dream', I rarely address him as 'Rohan',” he said.