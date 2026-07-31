'Is this Kiara Advani?': Batwara 1947 poster of Kanikka Kapur leaves internet confused with uncanny resemblance

Sunny Deol's next film Batwara 1947 is already creating a lot of buzz before its release, and for once, not due to its storyline. This is because of the new poster released on July 30 which features Kanikka Kapur along with Karan Deol. And one had to do a double take because of her uncanny resemblance to actor Kiara Advani.

Internet reacts to the poster

'I thought it was Kiara Advani': Batwara 1947 poster leaves fans doing a double take.

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Karan Deol and Kanikka Kapur recently shared their character poster from Batwara 1947 on Instagram. She is dressed in a floral suit with a light brown dupatta, minimal makeup and slightly messy hair, the actor left fans doing a double take. Sharing the poster, she wrote, “Watch #Batwara1947 in cinemas this Partition Day, 14th August.”

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{{^usCountry}} The comments section was soon flooded with reactions comparing her to Kiara Advani. Interestingly, one glance at other photos on her Instagram profile, you can see that she does not resemble Kiara Advani. Many felt that this poster was also created by the use of AI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The comments section was soon flooded with reactions comparing her to Kiara Advani. Interestingly, one glance at other photos on her Instagram profile, you can see that she does not resemble Kiara Advani. Many felt that this poster was also created by the use of AI. {{/usCountry}}

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Many users wrote, "I thought why Kiara name not in credits for a second ", while another commented, "Why did they forgot to mention Kiara?? 🙄🙄🫣". One fan pointed out, “It’s an AI poster that’s why she looks like kiara. Bloody how lazy has this industry become it’s so shameful.”

One user commented, “Congrats@kanikkakapur, I happen to notice that the poster actually looks like Kiara Advani. Maybe you can bring this up to your management team.” Kanikka appeared to enjoy the comparisons and even responded to one of the comments with a laughing emoji.

Have a look at their pictures:

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Kanikka Kapur and Kiara Advani.

Kiara Advani and Kanikka Kapoor.

Who is Kanikka Kapur?

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Kanikka Kapur, who comes from Delhi, will be making her debut in Bollywood in the movie named Batwara 1947. Prior to entering the world of films, she was seen playing the character of Suman Tiwari in the TV serial called Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2. She has also appeared in web shows like Dono, Modern Parivar and Murderbad.

Her passion for acting emerged in her childhood days and Kanikka has been involved in theater performances since her college days. Furthermore, Kanikka started her modeling career when she was 18 and became victorious in beauty pageants like Miss Mood Indigo, Femina Style Diva North and Manappuram Miss Queen Of India.

Kiara Advani and Kanikka Kapoor.

About Batwara 1947

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Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, this movie from Aamir Khan Productions will be hitting theaters around the world on August 14, 2026. The movie is based on a 1989 play by Asghar Wajahat titled Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai. The plot of the film revolves around a married couple (Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta) who are celebrating the freedom of India but have to migrate to Pakistan due to the division of countries.

They are given a huge haveli after they move there. In that haveli, they find an old woman from a Hindu family (Shabana Azmi), and she becomes their tenant. Due to increasing communal violence, when a mob comes for her, he saves her at any cost.

A reunion after decades

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Batwara 1947 also reunites Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi after a gap of almost 30 years. The two have earlier given us memorable movies like Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak, with Sunny earning both of his National Film Awards in Santoshi's movies.

The movie will also mark the first time that Sunny Deol will be working as a producer with Aamir Khan. Other than Sunny Deol, the other notable names in the cast include Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol and Abhimanyu Singh. The music is by A.R. Rahman with lyrics by Javed Akhtar.

It may be interesting to note that the film was first announced as Lahore 1947 but then changed its name to Batwara 1947.