Entertainment / Bollywood / Isabelle Kaif, Anaita Shroff Adajania share fresh pictures from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's happy haldi ceremony
bollywood

Isabelle Kaif, Anaita Shroff Adajania share fresh pictures from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's happy haldi ceremony

More pictures from Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding have surfaced on the internet after the couple shared first pictures from their haldi ceremony.
Here are more pictures from Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's haldi ceremony. 
Published on Dec 11, 2021 05:33 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Soon after Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif shared first pictures from their haldi ceremony, more inside pictures have been shared by their family and friends on Instagram. The two got married in an intimate three-day affair at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. 

Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif shared a candid picture of herself as she applied turmeric on Vicky's face. She is in a yellow bandhej suit while Vicky is in a white kurta. She captioned the picture, “Full fun and joy my cheeks still hurt from smiling so much."



She followed it up with a picture of Katrina and Vicky, showered in turmeric and red rose petals as they laugh while holding hands during the ceremony, 

Katrina's stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania also shared a new picture of the actor. The film costume designer shared a close up pic of Katrina and shared details of her outfit and look. Katrina is seen in a white Sabyasachi lehenga and floral jewellery. Her hands have heavy henna designs till the elbows. “Pure love and joy! These are the moments that fill our hearts . Haldi ceremony with my darlings,” she wrote along with the pictures.

Also read: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal share haldi pics with notes on 'patience', Sunny Kaushal teases her during ceremony

Vicky and Katrina got married on December 9 in the presence of close family members and friends. Filmmaker Kabir Khan, his wife Mini Mathur, Gurdas Maan, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were among the 120 guests who were a part of the heavily guarded wedding.

The couple shared first pictures from the wedding soon after the pheras. “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together,” both on them wrote in their posts.

Topics
isabelle kaif katrina kaif vicky kaushal
