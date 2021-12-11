Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal share haldi pics with notes on 'patience', Sunny Kaushal teases her during ceremony

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have finally shared their haldi ceremony pictures after their lavish wedding in Rajasthan. The candid pictures show the bride and the groom applying turmeric to each other and having a blast as their family members also apply turmeric on them.

Vicky shared pictures from the haldi ceremony and captioned them, “Shukr. Sabr. Khushi (gratitude, patience, happiness).” Katrina shared more pictures from the ceremony on her Instagram page along with the same caption.

Katrina is seen in a white lehenga paired with white floral necklace and earrings. The mehendi ceremony seems to have taken place before the haldi ceremony as Katrina already has intricate henna designs on her hands. Vicky is in a white kurta pyjama but seems to have removed the kurta with just a pink dupatta around his neck.

In the post shared by Vicky, a picture shows father Sham Kaushal applying turmeric on his arms while he is still in a kurta. Later, the actor removes his shirt and has turmeric all over his body while his friends pour a bucketful of water over him. He strikes a pose in blue shades as he sits calmly under the gushing water. Katrina is also seen applying turmeric on his cheeks.

Katrina's post includes a picture of Vicky's mother Veena applying turmeric on her cheek. The actor is seen being showered with rose petals as she shows her henna design in one of the pictures. There is also a picture showing Katrina and her mother Suzanne Turquotte sitting together, while her sister holds a pink dupatta over their head. Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal is seen cheering them on.

All the guests are also seen dressed in white festive wear.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan on December 9. The three-day function included a haldi, sangeet and wedding ceremony. Around 120 guests were a part of the heavily guarded gala that was also attended by filmmaker Kabir Khan, his wife Mini Mathur and others.