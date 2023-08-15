Isha Talwar slams the box office obsession: Cinema has become vulgar business of numbers

Isha Talwar recently took to her Instagram handle to share the IMDB rating of recently released Indian movies, requesting the “real writers to stand up” and take charge of the situation. The actor feels it is because of the obsession with box office numbers that the industry is suffering. Isha Talwar was last seen in Saas Bahu aur Flamingo.

“Cinema has been reduced to a vulgar business of numbers. Do you remember having discussion about the box office performance or the first week collection during the 1990s. No!. But now it’s all about algorithm...ki kis picture ne kitna business kara. People are criticising the content and still they are reaching ₹500 crore mark, which I don’t understand how,” she says urging makers to “at least see what you are making”.

She goes on to explain how not giving opportunities to new talent is another factor that leads to the same old content being repeated. “We have made the industry inaccessible for new comers. It’s impossible for new talents to break in. The narratives around the industry, that are there in the market, have made the talent so petrified of even making a move towards here,” she shares.

Here, the 35-year-old questions, “But if we won’t welcome fresh talent, how will our product me up to the mark”.

Talwar further points out it’s not a merit based industry, and people get a chance not because of the talent they hold but all other factors.

“They don’t see value and talent in you. You have to be a popular face to be in a big ticket film. Had there been no OTT, would actors like me get work? I am not sure. I struggled for 10 years and did not see any work coming in, until Mirzapur happened. And till today, after doing a project like Saas Bahu and Flamingo, I am giving auditions. All I can say is performances are not enough here,” she says.

But ask her if speaking out loud about the problems of the industry come from a place of anger? Talwar says, “No”.

Instead, she explains, “It comes from a place of concern. It’s not that I don’t have scripts. I have got enough work. I am doing a Punjabi project. I have huge respect for regional cinema viz a viz the content we make for pan India. But I would love to see some nice pan India films being made. I don’t remember watching a nice Bollywood commercial film. However, I recently saw the Korean movie Past life and it was so good that I would go and watch it again over a Bollywood film,” she ends.

