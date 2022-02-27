Ishaan Khatter keeps Ananya Panday close at Shahid Kapoor's birthday bash, fans ask where are Sidharth and Kiara Advani

Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput hosted a party at their residence on Friday to celebrate the actor's 41st birthday. He has now shared several inside pictures from the bash on Instagram and captioned them, “#besttimes”. All from brother Ishaan Khatter and his rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday to Sidharth Malhotra and his rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani attended the bash. The picture shows the guests having a gala time at Shahid's sea-facing house. Also read: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Ishaan Khatter-Ananya Panday at Shahid Kapoor's birthday party. See pics

Shahid shared a video which included several pictures from the party. They show Ishaan posing for the camera with his hand around Ananya, Mira playing the perfect host in a brown and black floral dress and bonding well with Ananya and a glimpse of how they all had fun on the deck made party-ready with lights and candles.

Actor Kunal Kemmu who is Shahid's bike buddy and Mrunal Thakur, who will be seen alongside Shahid in the upcoming sports drama Jersey, are also seen in the pictures.

Ananya dropped a heart icon in the comments section. A fan commented, "@ananyapanday thank you for being there with shahid always and please marry Ishaan." Another fan asked "Kiara and Sidharth?" as the two attended the party but do not feature in the pics. A fan even suggested, "@shahidkapoor @ishaankhatter @kunalkemmu You guys should work together in Hangover Remake."

Mira had wished Shahid by sharing a few solo pictures of the actor and a romantic one of them together. She wrote, "Happy Birthday life. May you get the best of everything because you are the best. Best dad, best friend, best husband, best sage… I love you #mineforever #birthdaybumps."

Shahid and Mira have been married since six years and have a five-year-old daughter Misha and three-year-old son Zain. He will now be seen as a cricketer in Jersey. It is scheduled to release in April this year.

