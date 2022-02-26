Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Ishaan Khatter-Ananya Panday at Shahid Kapoor's birthday party. See pics

Shahid Kapoor celebrated his 41st birthday on Friday with a small party at his residence with a selected guest list. The actor's brother Ishaan Khatter and his rumoured actor girlfriend Ananya Panday and Sidharth Malhotra with rumoured actor girlfriend Kiara Advani were among those who joined Shahid and family to celebrate the occasion. Jersey director Aman Gill and designer Kunal Rawal were also present. Also read: When 6-year-old Shahid Kapoor said ‘you’ll have to deal with me’ to man who asked out Neliima Azeem

While Ishaan was seen in a green shirt and blue denims, Ananya joined him in a short white dress and sneakers. Kiara was also in a short white attire paired with a blue blazer and was joined in by Sidharth, who was in a check shirt and baggy pants.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani at Shahid Kapoor's house. (Varinder Chawla)

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter leave together. (Varinder Chawla)

Ishaan posed for fans who clicked selfies with him from the other side of the railing, before leaving with Ananya in the same car. Sidharth and Kiara posed for pictures with Aman Gill before they, too, left in the same car.

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday leave in a car. (Varinder Chawla)

During the day, Ishaan wished his brother with an inside picture of them together as they stood on the deck of his house. He captioned it, “Bade miyan chotte miyan. Love you @shahidkapoor keep conquering.”

Ananya shared a picture from their get together on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Happy birthday sash bestestestest.” She also reacted to a picture of her and Mira Rajput shared by the latter. She called Mira, “My gal.”

Kiara, who has worked with Shahid in Kabir Singh, also wished Shahid during the day. She shared a picture of them together and wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Happy birthday SK. Chalo lets find a good script for us soon."

Shahid will now be seen in sports drama Jersey. The film was scheduled to release on December 31 last year but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will now hit theatres in April.

