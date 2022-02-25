When 6-year-old Shahid Kapoor said ‘you’ll have to deal with me’ to man who asked out Neliima Azeem

Shahid Kapoor is celebrating his 41st birthday on Friday. The actor is very close to his mom, actor-dancer Neliima Azeem. After his parents' separation when he was around three years old, Shahid spent most of his childhood years with her. She had once revealed in an interview, how he was very protective of her and even warned one of her admirers about having to “deal with him” before talking to her. Also read: When Shahid Kapoor was asked how many times he had fallen in love: 'Everytime I met a girl, I fell in love'

Shahid had made an appearance on Simi Garewal's India's Most Desirable a decade ago. The host also connected with Neliima via video chat during which, she shared some interesting stories from Shahid's growing up years.

Sharing how Shahid was protective of her, Neliima told a story, “I went performing to Belgium. Just before the performance, we were walking around having a great time. And there is this small little puny, unassuming French fellow who was following me around. And Shahid noticed this, I didn't. A little while later, this fellow picked himself up and came over and was asking me out for maybe a cup of coffee. Before he could say anything much, Shahid just came in the middle, he was six years old. He just came in the middle and said, ‘Excuse me sir, before you talk to her, you will have to deal with me.' I will never forget this."

Confirming the same, Shahid said, "That happened, then we ran. That's how he dealt with me."

Sharing another story when Shahid found Neliima crying late at night, she said, "He took me on his chest and told me, ‘Mumma, why are you crying, main hoon na (I am there).’ It just hit me that he's there with me and there's nothing to worry."

Shahid said that since he was the eldest child, he always felt responsible. Neliima also has a younger son, actor Ishaan Khatter. Both Shahid and Ishaan are very close to each other.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON