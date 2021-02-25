Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ishaan Khatter shares childhood memories with Shahid Kapoor on his birthday: 'I’ll always love you, bade bhai'
Ishaan Khatter shares childhood memories with Shahid Kapoor on his birthday: 'I’ll always love you, bade bhai'

Ishaan Khatter shared a throwback picture from their childhood to post a 'happy birthday' message for his half-brother, Shahid Kapoor.
Actor Ishaan Khatter has shared an adorable picture of himself with his half-brother, actor Shahid Kapoor. As Thursday marks Shahid's 40th birthday, Ishaan reminisced their childhood days as he wished a happy birthday to Shahid.

Ishaan posted a collage of pictures - one from their childhood had a young Shahid holding Ishaan in his arms. Another picture showed the grown-up brothers posing together. Sharing the image, Ishaan wrote a few lines from A famous song, "Zindagiiiiii kaisi hai paheli haaye. Kabhi toh hasaaye, kabhi yeh rulaaye. But through it all.. I’ll always love you, bade bhai. Happy birthday."

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar was among the first ones to comment on the post with a heart emoji. Ayushmann Khurrana also showered his love on the post with a heart emoji.

About his respect for Shahid and the comparisons with him, Ishaan had told Hindustan Times ahead of the release of Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds, "I’ve always looked up to Bhai. And I continue to seek his advice. We are brothers and people will try to see similarities between us. I don’t mind. Because on a personal level, I’ve always looked up to him."

Ishaan, who was recently seen in Khaali Peeli opposite Ananya Panday and in Mira Nair's web series, A Suitable Boy, has often expressed his love for his brother. On social media, they keep showering each other's posts with witty comments.

Shahid has recently wrapped up the Hindi remake of Jersey and will soon be seen on the big screen in the sports drama which hits theatres on November 5. Shahid plays a cricketer in the movie.

Shahid is also set to make his digital debut with a quirky drama thriller series directed by Raj and DK.

