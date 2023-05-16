Ishita Dutta's traditional baby shower is all about family and rituals: Kajol, Tanushree Dutta attend. See pics

Ishita Dutta and husband Vatsal Sheth are all set to welcome their first child. They had a traditional baby shower on Monday which had their entire family in attendance. The actor couple shared inside pictures from the ceremony on Instagram on Tuesday. Also read: Pregnant Ishita Dutta blushes as Vatsal Sheth kisses her belly at baby shower, Tanushree Dutta joins them. Watch

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth were joined by Kajol at their baby shower.

Sharing several pictures from the baby shower, Ishita wrote, “Love Laughter Gratitude Happiness Blessings.. This day was everything we could have asked for… Thanku for all ur wishes and love. Some moments from the ceremony.”

Ishita's sister and former actor Tanushree Dutta also joined her in the celebrations. Kajol also attended the ceremony and was in a bright yellow kurta ensemble. Ishita was last seen as Ajay Devgn's daughter in the 2022 hit, Drishyam 2.

The pictures show Ishita in a lavender silk saree with her hair neatly tied in a bun adorned with white flowers. She had vermillion in her hair and a bindi on her forehead. She also wore traditional gold jewellery. Vatsal joined her in a white kurta pyjama. One of the pictures shows Ishita holding the ‘mom to be’ card and Vatsal with the ‘dad to be' card. They are also seen cutting a big white cake.

Tanushree Dutta shared many pics from her baby shower.

Ishita is also seen feeding a baby girl as part of the ceremony and applying aalta on the feet of an elderly woman as part of the rituals. There are also pics of Ishita and Vatsal posing with their respective parents and parents-in-law. Ishita also shared a solo picture of herself on her Instagram Stories and captioned it, “Absolutely in love with my look.”

Ishita also shared a huge group photo of several women of the family as they cheered the couple during the cake-cutting ceremony. She wrote along with it, “All the love and blessings we got from our family and friends…just priceless. Cannot express how overwhelming this feels. Love you all, those in the pic…and those who are not and those who couldn't be there.”

