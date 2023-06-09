Ishtiyak Khan: Helming a project is every actor’s dream

Sixteen years in the industry, Ludo (2020) actor Ishtiyak Khan is taking a big leap by playing the lead in a feature film that he has written and directed as well.

Actor Ishtiyak Khan recently shot for his sixth project in Lucknow.

“It’s every actor’s wish to headline a project and take its ownership – good or bad, flop or hit! Shadow of Othello will be my first feature film as lead which I have written and directed as well. It also stars Sanjay Mishra and Vikram Kotcher and Vishwanath Chatterjee. It is inspired by my superhit play that has been widely staged. Pankaj Tripathi has also played a character in the play, and I wrote the film with him in mind but since he was busy, I decided to lead it which he (Tripathi) also suggested,” the actor says.

In Lucknow, to shoot for the film U Shape Ki Gully, he says, “I hope this will change the perception of makers about me. After so many years in the industry, makers call me for good roles and projects. Now it’s time to up the game! Due to OTT, the scenario too has changed, and today, anyone can be a hero!”

Stint at Kapil’s show

His journey as Kapil Sharma’s father-in-law in the comedy show was short lived. “I had major problems with dates as I was committed to few films. I was scheduled to join the shot of Capsule Gill in London. There is no doubt that Kapil’s show has immense reach and it takes you to every household. As I am well-established in films, so schedule ka hotch-potch ho gaya! I realised that it’s tough to do both things together. Paise aur fame ka thoda nuksaan zaroor hua hai but as an actor I am happy that I was able to do good films and fulfill my commitments. And, I had a small but good stint in the show. I am a theatre person and the farcical style of comedy that they do is my personal favourite!”

String of releases!

In the past few years, Khan has shot for multiple projects in Lucknow. “It started with Ram Bhajan Zindabad and then I shot for Kudha Hafiz Chapter 2 here before the lockdown. I have shot here which are yet to be released. These are Ajay Devgn’s Maidan, Jaiye Aap Kahan Jayengey, Acting Ka Bhoot and U Shape... I have also done multiple plays here.”

Besides, his upcoming films include Capsule Gill with Akshay Kumar, web-series Commando directed by Vipul Shah, Shadow... and Ashwani Dheer’s film Hisaab Barabar. “With God’s grace, I’m able to do 5-6 films in a year. So, thik chal raha hai,” he says.

