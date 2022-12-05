It’s going to be a delayed honeymoon for newlyweds Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya

Actor Hansika Motwani got married to her long-time boyfriend and businessman Sohael Kathuriya in a private ceremony on December 4 at the 450-year-old Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan. While the actor had taken a long break from work for her wedding in Jaipur, she’ll dive into shoot mode straight after tying the knot with Sohael.

According to a source, the actor wants to complete her work commitments before jetting off to spend some quality time with her husband. “She’ll head back to work on December 6 and already has a brand shoot lined-up on that and the next day,” says the insider.

While the newlywed couple has picked a romantic location for their honeymoon, it’ll only happen at the end of the month. “They’ve picked a very magical destination, and go to catch the magic of Northern Lights on their honeymoon. So, the break for the vacation will only happen at the end of the month after she has wrapped up all her pending work. In all likelihood, they’ll ring in the New Year on their honeymoon, and usher in the new beginning with 2023,” adds the source.

Motwani kicked off the wedding celebrations with a close knit Mata Chowki in Mumbai. The wedding was attended by her family, and close friends. As part of pre-wedding functions, there was a Haldi ceremony on the morning of December 4, a mehendi and sangeet function on December 3 and a Sufi night on December 2.

“The wedding exactly turned out how Hansika had dreamed of. She made the most of this break with her family and friends. She added a fun twist to every function, like the Mehendi was held with a twist derby match. For another pre-wedding party, both the bride and groom had a very stylish entry in a vintage car,” adds the source