It’s imperative for an actor to learn and unlearn things: Vatsal Sheth

Actor Vatsal Sheth is all happy as work is back on track and things are moving in the right direction.

“We all endured possibly the toughest phase of all our lives during these last two years. There were a lucky few who were able to survive as many out there lost work, money while some lost their life. At a point, I too thought how long can life go on like this! Thankfully, today slowly we are limping back as an industry and I know soon we will be running like before. My pre-pandemic projects that went on hold due to lockdowns too have resumed and now they are up for release,” says Malang and Ek Hasina Thhi actor.

Sheth agrees that as a performer one has to move ahead with time. “It’s imperative for an actor to learn and unlearn all along his career. You can’t afford to be complacent at any point. Imagine, if I would have taken the complacency route and got all content doing light-hearted fun roles like in Just Mohabbat or Tarzan… then projects like Hasina..., Haasil or Malang wouldn’t have been there on my CV at all. All these shows together project me as a performer with a wide horizon — one who is all geared up to transform and challenge himself to any extent.”

Married to actor Ishita Dutta, he finds being in same profession a boon. “Working in the same industry and both being actors does makes it easy for us a couple. But, at the same time, I am a firm believer of keeping my professional and personal life entirely separate. We do discuss work but only when it’s something crucial, else I switch-off once the shoot for the day is over.”

The Gehraiyaan actor is glad that his two ambitious projects are finally ready for release.

“Finally, I am making my Gujarati debut with the film Hum Mmaari Wife Ne Ano Husband. It was entirely shot in London and is a light hearted fun film. It was one of my pre-pandemic projects. Then, I am absolutely thrilled about Om Raut’s multilingual film Adipurush. I got a chance to work with a wonderful ensemble cast and play a great role. I have completely transformed myself for this character be it with my looks or approach to the story.”