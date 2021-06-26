Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
It's my duty to take viewers on a laugh ride: Shreyas Pardiwalla
It's my duty to take viewers on a laugh ride: Shreyas Pardiwalla

Actor and social media influencer Shreyas Pardiwalla, who made his film debut with Yaariyaan, believes that being an actor it’s his duty to entertain people and make them laugh in such gloomy times
By S Farah Rizvi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 07:24 PM IST
Shreyas Pardiwalla

Actor and social media influencer Shreyas Pardiwalla, who made his film debut with Yaariyaan, believes that being an actor it's his duty to entertain people and make them laugh in such gloomy times.

“Life is too short and challenges are many. So, being an actor, I want to entertain one and all. I feel it’s my duty to take the viewers on a laugh ride with my work but as films are all on hold, so my reels and videos on social media are compensating for that as of now,” says the Sanam Re and Sweety Weds NRI actor.

Shreyas has a very strong stage connect and he loves being called a theatre actor. “I love acting and feel theatre is my world where I get to connect with my audience live and see their instant reactions. In fact, I got my film break due to a poster of my play. A team member spotted me on the poster and liked my look that’s how I got Yaariyaan. But, at the end of the day, it’s all about being a performer irrespective of the medium.”

Recently, Shreyas was seen in the web series Hindmata and wishes to get back on stage soon — acting, writing and directing. “I enjoy multi-tasking be it for stage, short films or my videos. It keeps me involved and happy. I know I am good with writing and I always want to continue doing it. Hopefully, I’ll write something interesting on cities of Uttar Pradesh soon.”

Elaborating his plans, he shares, “I went to Kanpur on a personal visit and the entire trip was about good food and interesting people. As a writer, I found excellent content for my plays and short films. So, maybe soon my audience will get to watch something out of the box from this belt.”

