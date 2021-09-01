It’s not easy to quit a good job and chase your dream: Kushal Srivastava

Known for films like Vodka Diaries, Speed Dial and Love Birds, filmmaker Kushal Srivastava feels following one’s passion is the essence of life.

“It is not easy to quit a good job that is best in the industry and chase your dreams. After a service of seven years when I took voluntary retirement from my ground duty officer’s job in Air Force, almost all my friends and relatives were taken aback. For them, it was like giving up a set life but for me, it was a real calling,” says Srivastava, who hails from Lucknow.

Nephew of well-known comedian Raju Srivastava, Kaushal gave credits to his uncle for introducing him to the world of cinema. He says, “I was just 10–11-year-old when I visited a movie shoot with Raju uncle and was amazed to see the entire process of filmmaking. I grew up dreaming the same for years. When I joined Air Force, I also tried to continue my association with the craft by directing plays for Air Force gatherings. Eventually, I reached Mumbai to pursue filmmaking.”

“Ultimately, it’s your journey and you have to take it alone. I realised this in the due course and have worked accordingly,” Srivastava adds.

With a diploma in filmmaking Srivastava assisted JP Dutta followed by Anurag Basu for ad films. “Those days, working as an assistant was truly my learning ground. I remember Anurag sir telling me filmmaking is not about direction, but one should know the entire process. This was something I worked on and also took up writing along with direction, and came up with a production house,” he says.

After writing dialogues for Vodka Diaries, Srivastava also penned scripts for short films. “Currently, all my focus is on my war film Golden Arrows based on the former Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa. I have rights as well as Air Force permission and have completed the story. The film will go on floors next year.”