It’s time to help others: Vineet Singh

After testing Covid positive in hometown Varanasi, ‘Mukkabaaz’ actor Vineet Kumar Singh struggled to find medicines. But, after getting help from actor-friends, he is on the road to recovery and now helping people who are in need of medical attention.

The actor is still waiting for the result of his second report. “Consistently, I along with others, are trying my best to help people in Varanasi and other cities. We are keeping real time tab on bed vacancies, availability of oxygen and medicine and are providing verified information to people. We are reaching out on social media and contacts to help people in need as situation is really very bad. This is the time to help others.”

A qualified medical professional (MD in Ayurveda), he has a word of advice; “I am requesting everyone to take steam inhalation and gargle besides, medication. And, in case of fall of oxygen, breathe in prawn position which serves as a natural ventilator. Plus, get tested after recovering we can donate plasma to save lives.”

The actor remembers, “I was shooting at a rural location for a film in UP. We got tested and while returning I thought to visit hometown as it had been over a year since my last visit due to Corona scare as we live in a joint family of kids and parents.”

On his way to home he felt a bit uneasy. “Since I am a medico and live a disciplined life, so I sensed that something was wrong. I reached home and isolated myself. Since I was feeling feverish, so I thought its malaria but when it persisted, I got tested and my report was Covid positive.”

He started treatment but soon others in family too tested positive. “Suddenly, there was a panic as whosoever I was calling was ill. Testing was not done, and medicines were not available. Then I posted on social media which went viral. Pankaj bhai (Tripathi, actor), Ravi bhai (Kishan, actor-politician) and government officials — all came to rescue, and we got medicines.”

Vineet has shifted his parents to a different location and is hoping to be tested negative soon.