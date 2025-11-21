Udaipur, A glitzy extravaganza is set to unfold here over the next few days as several global celebrities, including singer-actor Jennifer Lopez and US President's son Donald Trump Jr., are expected to descend on the City of Lakes to attend the wedding of US-based industrialist Raju Ramalinga Mantena's daughter. J. Lo, Trump Jr, Bollywood A-listers attending wedding of NRI industrialist's daughter in Udaipur

Several Bollywood actors, including Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor, are also among the 600 guests, according to people involved in the wedding preparations.

Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez have arrived in Udaipur.

Netra Mantena will marry NRI Vamsi Gadiraju and the wedding celebrations will be spread over four days November 21 to 24.

Trump Jr. is scheduled to arrive here with his family on Friday. US security agencies are already in Udaipur for his visit. He will remain under special protection from the moment he arrives at the airport and is expected to stay at The Leela Palace.

Trump Jr. visited the Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh's Agra and Vantara, a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre at Jamnagar in Gujarat on Thursday.

Lopez and South African DJ-producer Black Coffee are likely to perform for the guests, local residents said.

The Leela Palace hotel here has been done up in an opulent red theme to welcome the guests.

Huge clusters of flowers hang from arches and pillars, and grand chandeliers have been installed to give the venue the appearance of a royal durbar. The seating area has red couches with patterned cushions and golden lamps.

Other venues are also being decorated on a grand scale.

Besides The Leela Palace, ceremonies will be held at Manek Chowk and Zenana Mahal of Udaipur City Palace and Jagmandir, according to the people cited above.

Security has been tightened in Udaipur for the high-profile wedding.

Dutch DJ-producer Tiesto performed at The Leela Palace on Thursday night.

Traditional Rajasthani dance troupes and Manganiyar artists also performed.

On Friday, a musical evening will be held at Zenana Mahal of the City Palace. The haldi ceremony is scheduled for November 22 and the wedding ceremony will be held at Jagmandir on the morning of November 23. The reception will be held on the evening of November 23 Guests will depart on chartered flights from Dabok airport on November 24.

