Jaan Kumar Sanu says he would've been 'one of the biggest names in the industry' if dad Kumar Sanu helped him

Jaan Kumar Sanu has said that he does not have any complaints about his father Kumar Sanu, adding that he would have been one of the biggest names in the industry, had the veteran singer helped him find work. Jaan has sung a few songs. He rose to national fame after he appeared on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 14 in 2020. (Also read: Jaan Kumar Sanu admits there’s a ‘communication gap’ with dad Kumar Sanu)

Kumar Sanu and Rita Bhattacharya separated when Jaan was six months old and he grew up without his father being around. Ever since he appeared on the fourteenth season of Bigg Boss, Jaan Kumar Sanu has claimed that Kumar Sanu has never helped him in his career. However, on his part, Kumar Sanu has often said that put in a word for Jaan with filmmakers such as Mukesh Bhatt and Ramesh Taurani.

Asked if Kumar Sanu has helped him find work in the industry, Jaan told ETimes, "Not really. If he would have then I would have been one of the biggest names in the industry by now. But there are no complaints, no demands from my side. I have my faith in God and I look forward to what plans he has for me." He also talked about growing up without a father around him and told the entertainment portal, "Basically, I never knew about dad. I got to know about him later on in life."

Jaan said that his mom was both father and mother for him. He added that it was pretty weird as there are things that one shares with the father, and memories that father and son make together. He was not "lucky enough" to experience that, Jaan added.

He also said, "Don't have any memories of my father being around while growing up. But it was very daunting when I got to really know who he is and what he does. Fortunately or unfortunately, I have chosen the same line of work. I am trying to make it on my own. So let's see what lies ahead for me."

In a 2021 interview, Jaan Kumar Sanu had said that his father was never a part of his life, adding, "I have no idea why he never supported or promoted me as a singer."

