Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant, Jaan Kumar Sanu, has said that although he has yet to speak with his father, noted playback singer Kumar Sanu, about certain misconceptions, he is confident that their relationship will not be affected.

On the show, Jaan spoke about his parents' separation before he was born, and said that his father hasn't had much of a presence in his life. Kumar Sanu, on the other hand, had said that he has tried his best to help Jaan in his career as a singer.

In an interview to The Times of India, Jaan said that his father's influence in his professional life has been limited. "There were misconceptions that I might be getting a lot of help from my father as he is a noted singer. I wanted to dispel those misconceptions. I am not afraid to speak the truth out loud," he said.

He continued, "I still have to speak to my dad about it because we haven’t got a chance yet. But at the end of the day, he is my father and things will get cleared out as we are family."

Jaan in an earlier interview had said, "My father has never been a part of my life. I have no idea why he never supported or promoted me as a singer – you can ask him why."

His father, in response, had told TOI, "He asked me to call a few industry people who I know. I called Mukesh Bhatt ji, Ramesh Taurani ji and a few others, and Jaan went to meet them, but now it’s up to them if they want to give him work. In fact, when Jaan wanted to be a part of some of my live concerts, I let him join me for a few."

