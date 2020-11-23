e-paper
Home / TV / Jaan Kumar Sanu on father Kumar Sanu questioning his upbringing: ‘Not answerable to anyone on this’

Jaan Kumar Sanu on father Kumar Sanu questioning his upbringing: ‘Not answerable to anyone on this’

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu has reacted to father Kumar Sanu speaking on his bringing and the fractured relationship they share.

tv Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 15:32 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Jaan Kumar sanu was evicted from Bigg Boss 14 on Sunday.
Jaan Kumar sanu was evicted from Bigg Boss 14 on Sunday.
         

After being evicted from Bigg Boss 14, singer Jaan Kumar Sanu has spoken on his fractured relationship with father Kumar Sanu. The latter had also questioned his upbringing in a video.

“We are three brothers and have been single-handedly brought up by my mother, Rita Bhattacharya. My father has never been a part of my life. I have no idea why he never supported or promoted me as a singer – you can ask him why. There are so many celebs in the industry, who have got divorced and remarried. They may not talk to their ex-wife, but they have never shied away from supporting their children from their first marriage. They have always taken responsibility for their children. But, in my case, my father Kumar Sanu refused to keep in touch with us,” Jaan said about his father in a new interview.

Talking about the video where Kumar Sanu had uploaded a video on social media, apologising about Jaan’s comments on Marathi language. On Bigg Boss 14, Jaan had told Nikki Tamboli to not speak in Marathi with fellow contestant Rahul Vaidya and said “mereko chid hoti hai (it irks me)”. This had led to a furore, with Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena demanding an apology.

Kumar Sanu had said in the video that he has not been living with Jaan for the last 27 years and did not know about the upbringing he had received from his mother, Rita Bhattacharya. “I have not been with my son for 27 years. We have been living separately for 27 years. I don’t know about the upbringing his mother gave him and I don’t understand how he could have said such a thing. I am sorry. As a father, I can only apologise to you all,” he said, adding that he has always participated in events such as Bal Thackeray’s birth anniversary celebrations.

Talking about the video, Jaan said, “He had uploaded a video regarding my upbringing and then there was another one supporting my work, so, I believe he has mixed feelings for me. I have not seen these videos. I don’t think anyone has the right to raise questions on my upbringing because everyone has seen me in the show and appreciated my upbringing. And I feel I am not answerable to anyone on this. Also, it is not right for a father to continue having resentment towards his children for such a long time. You might have differences with your partner, but most couples have seen to it that the children do not suffer. That’s why I find it quite silly when people say I am a product of nepotism. I have created my own path and will continue to do so in the future.”

