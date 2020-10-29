e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 29, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14: Kumar Sanu distances himself from son Jaan’s remarks on Marathi, questions ‘upbringing his mother gave him’

Bigg Boss 14: Kumar Sanu distances himself from son Jaan’s remarks on Marathi, questions ‘upbringing his mother gave him’

Kumar Sanu apologised on his son Jaan Kumar Sanu’s behalf for his recent comments on the Marathi language. However, the veteran singer emphasised that they have been living separately for 27 years and raised questions about his son’s upbringing by his mother.

tv Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 20:47 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kumar Sanu with son Jaan Kumar Sanu.
Kumar Sanu with son Jaan Kumar Sanu.
         

Veteran singer Kumar Sanu has distanced himself from his son Jaan Kumar Sanu’s comments on the Marathi language. Earlier this week, on Bigg Boss 14, Jaan had told Nikki Tamboli to not speak in Marathi with fellow contestant Rahul Vaidya and said “mereko chid hoti hai (it irks me)”. This remark rubbed many the wrong way, including Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Ameya Khopkar, who demanded an apology.

In a video, Kumar said in Hindi that Mumbai and Maharashtra made him what he is and he could never belittle the Marathi language. “I heard that my son, Jaan, said something very wrong that never crossed my mind or could have crossed my mind in these 41 years. Maharashtra, Mumbai and Mumba devi blessed me and gave me name, fame and everything else. I can never think such things about that same Mumba devi and Maharashtra. I love and respect all languages of India. I have sung songs in different languages,” he said.

Kumar said he has not been living with Jaan for the last 27 years and did not know about the upbringing he had received from his mother, Rita Bhattacharya. “I have not been with my son for 27 years. We have been living separately for 27 years. I don’t know about the upbringing his mother gave him and I don’t understand how he could have said such a thing. I am sorry. As a father, I can only apologise to you all,” he said, adding that he has always participated in events such as Bal Thackeray’s birth anniversary celebrations.

 

On Wednesday night, Jaan issued an apology on the show and said that he unwittingly hurt the sentiments of Marathi-speaking people. He said that it was not intentional and that he would not repeat his mistake.

Also see: Sushmita Sen said she ‘most definitely’ deserved to win Miss India, reacted to comparison with Aishwarya Rai. Watch throwback video

Colors, the channel airing Bigg Boss 14, also apologised for Jaan’s comments. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Viacom18 Media, the parent company of Colors, wrote, “We have received objections regarding the reference to Marathi language during the episode broadcasted on 27th October 2020 on Colors channel. We have taken note of these objections and have taken corrective measures of removing the said part from all future broadcasts of the episode.”

The letter further added, “We hereby apologise if we have inadvertently hurt the feelings of the people of Maharashtra due to the broadcast of the said comment in relation to Marathi language. We value the audience and the patronage of the Marathi speaking audience and respect all languages of India in the same manner.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
3 BJP politicians killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district
3 BJP politicians killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district
‘Ghus ke maara’: Pak minister admits country’s role in Pulwama attack
‘Ghus ke maara’: Pak minister admits country’s role in Pulwama attack
Attacker that killed 3 people in France’s Nice a 21-year-old Tunisian migrant: Report
Attacker that killed 3 people in France’s Nice a 21-year-old Tunisian migrant: Report
CSK vs KKR Live: Rayudu, Gaikwad in action after Shane Watson’s dismissal
CSK vs KKR Live: Rayudu, Gaikwad in action after Shane Watson’s dismissal
India conveys serious concerns to Saudi Arabia over its G-20 banknote
India conveys serious concerns to Saudi Arabia over its G-20 banknote
‘Shouldn’t try to play victim’: India roasts Pakistan for objecting to Indo-US statement
‘Shouldn’t try to play victim’: India roasts Pakistan for objecting to Indo-US statement
Delhi is in the danger zone | HT Editorial
Delhi is in the danger zone | HT Editorial
Three people stabbed to death in France’s Nice; PM Modi condemns attack
Three people stabbed to death in France’s Nice; PM Modi condemns attack
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In