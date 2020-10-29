Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu records apology video after landing show in trouble with his comments on Marathi language

tv

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 09:57 IST

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu has apologised for making remarks that were perceived to be anti-Maharashtra. A video of his apology has been shared by Colors.

Jaan had taken issue with co-contestant Nikki Tamboli speaking in Marathi on the show. The channel had issued an apology letter addressed to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, and had promised to remove the comments from future telecasts. MNS Film Workers Union chief Ameya Khopkar said he was not convinced and want them to apologise on their show. He said even after the apology, Jaan will be shown his place. “We will ensure that Jaan does not get work in Mumbai. Anyone who hates Marathi language should get out of Maharashtra.”

The video shared by Colors begins with Bigg Boss telling Jaan that discrimination of any kind is not tolerated on the show. “Namaste, mera naam Jaan Kumar Sanu hai. Maine kuch dino pehle, anjaane mein hi sahi, magar maine ek galti ki, jisse Marathi logon ko, aur unke sentiments ko thes pahunchi hai. Main iss baat ke liye sincerely sorry kehna chahunga. Mera bilkul bhi intention nahi tha ke main Marathi logon ko thes ya chot pahunchaun. Agar mere intentions galat aaye hain saamne se, toh main uske liye tahe dil se maafi maangna chahunga. Bigg Boss I am really sorry ke maine aapko sharminda kiya hai, aur main aage se yeh baat bilkul repeat nahi karunga (Namaste, my name is Jaan Kumar Sanu. A few days ago, I unknowingly made a blunder that has hurt the sentiments of Marathi people. I am sincerely sorry about this. It was never my intention to offend the Marathi people. If my comments have been perceived as negative, I would like to apologise for them. I would also like to apologise to Bigg Boss for harming the show’s reputation, and will repeat this mistake).”

In its apology letter, Viacom 18 Media said it respects all languages and added it has taken note of objections and taken corrective measures of removing the objectionable part from all future broadcasts. It added: “We hereby apologise if we have inadvertently hurt the feelings of the people of Maharashtra due to the broadcast of the same comment in relation to Marathi language.”

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Colors apologises for Jaan Kumar Sanu’s comment on Nikki Tamboli speaking Marathi, promises to remove it

Jaan asked Nikki to not speak in Marathi with fellow contestant Rahul Vaidya and said “mereko chid hoti hai (it irks me)”. This remark did not go down too well with Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik and MNS leader Ameya Khopkar, who condemned the remarks and demanded an apology, or else the shooting of Bigg Boss 14 would be stopped.

Follow @htshowbiz for more