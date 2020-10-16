Singer Kumar Sanu tests positive for Covid-19

music

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 07:59 IST

Popular playback singer Kumar Sanu has tested positive for Covid-19. The singer has been in the news as his son Jaan is one of the contestants of the ongoing Bigg Boss 14.

Confirming the news, his team wrote on his official Facebook page, “Unfortunately Sanuda has tested Corona positive, please pray for his good health. Thank you Team KS.”

The singer was to fly off to Los Angeles on October 14 to be with his family -- wife Saloni and daughters, Shannon and Annabel. The plans have now been put on hold.

As per a report in Times of India, sources have revealed that the BMC has sealed the floor he stays on as a mandatory precautionary measure. His Los Angeles-based wife was quoted in the report as saying: “He will come to the US on Nov 8 if he feels alright by then. Right now he is under the mandatory quarantine. He has been craving to meet us for last nine months.”

In an earlier chat with Bombay Times, the singer had revealed that he has been working continuously through the lockdown and was looking forward to meeting his family after a gap of nine months. “I have been eagerly waiting to be with my wife Saloni, daughter Shannon and Annabel for a long time and now finally, I will be spending my birthday, October 20, with them.” He had also said that he would back in Mumbai after celebrating his wife’s birthday in December.

Ahead of joining Bigg Boss 14, Jaan had spoken to Mid Day about how his dad had reacted to the news of him joining the reality TV show. “He asked me if I was sure about doing it. Seeing my confidence, he got excited. He even gave me a few tips.”

Jaan is Sanu’s son from his previous marriage. Incidentally, Jaan has not met his half-sister Shannon. In an interview with Spotboye, Shannon said,. “Actually, I have never met him and never had a conversation. But like I said before I have heard a lot about him through our people. And now, everybody will get to see him and his personality through Bigg Boss. So, hopefully in future we will meet and have conversations.”

