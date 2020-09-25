How Kumar Sanu reacted to son Jaan entering Bigg Boss 14: ‘He asked me if I was sure about doing it’

tv

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 09:24 IST

Singer Kumar Sanu’s son Jaan has emerged as the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 14. In a virtual press conference on Thursday, Salman Khan introduced Jaan Kumar Sanu and even asked Bigg Boss 12 winner Sidharth Shukla to give him some tips.

In a new interview, Jaan has now opened up on the reaction Kumar Sanu had to his decision of joining Salman’s show. “He even gave me some tips,” Jaan said.

In an interview to Mid-Day, Jaan said Sanu was apprehensive with his decision in the beginning. “He asked me if I was sure about doing it. Seeing my confidence, he got excited. He even gave me a few tips,” he said.

“This is the first time that the channel approached me, and it seemed like a dream come true. I have been a fan of the show since its first season,” he added.

Talking to Salman during the press conference, he said, “Sir, I am more nervous because I am meeting you for the first time in my life. My entire body is shaking. I have been your fan since before I got to know anything about the work my dad has done with you. I am a bit dazed with your presence.”

A singer himself, Jaan recently came up with a new track, Tu Sandali. Talking about how he will deal with conflicts in the Bigg Boss house, Jaan quoted Rajinikanth and said, “Wolves always attack in packs while a lion walks alone. So if I am constantly poked, I would try and sort the matter. But if it gets too much, I will respond appropriately and it could be that they don’t like my responses.”

Bigg Boss 14 will begin on October 3 amid the pandemic. The contestants will be quarantined ahead of the premiere and the shooting will happen keeping social distancing norms in mind.