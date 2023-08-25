Jaane Jaan teaser: Kareena Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma's first looks out; film to have OTT release on this date

The first official teaser of Kareena Kapoor's next, titled Jaane Jaan, has been released by the makers on Friday. Marking Kareena's official OTT debut, Jaane Jaan also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor says no to Kabhi Khushie Kabhi Gun, Kal We Met in hilarious promo of her OTT debut film. Watch)

About the announcement teaser

Jaane Jaan releases on Netflix on September 21.

The teaser was shared by Netflix on social media. The caption read, "Jaane Jaan is coming on our very own Jaane Jaan’s birthday @kareenakapoorkhan. Mark your calendars for a present like no other. #JaaneJaan arrives 21 September, only on Netflix!" Kareena Kapoor also celebrates her birthday on September 21.

The short teaser introduces the dark and twisted world of the thriller, with Kareena Kapoor's character singing Jaane Jaan in a dark room with neon light, whereas the characters of Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma are shown in quick succession. The teaser ends with a snapshot of quickly edited action, and then the title card appears.

About Jaane Jaan

Jaane Jaan is directed by Sujoy Ghosh, and is the adaptation of Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X. Kareena is said to be in the role of a divorced, single mother who tries to hide the murder of her estranged husband in the company of her neighbour, all in the middle of a police investigation, reads a Pinkvilla report.

Talking about the experience of working in the film, Kareena had earlier told PTI, "I try to do different things at every curve. When Sujoy offered me the film and told me the cast, I jumped at it. Working with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma has really transformed me. It made me believe in different things because they are actors from a different realm. It has added a lot of freshness to me and my character."

Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, where she starred opposite Aamir Khan. The film underperformed at the box office. Besides Jaane Jaan, Kareena also has The Crew with Tabu and Kriti Sanon lined up for release. She also has Hansal Mehta's next in the pipeline.

