Kareena Kapoor says no to Kabhi Khushie Kabhi Gun, Kal We Met in hilarious promo of her OTT debut film. Watch

Kareena Kapoor has shared a hilarious new video to tease her character in her OTT debut. And its confirmed it will be poles apart from her most popular characters. The actor stars alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in Sujoy Ghosh's adaptation of Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X which will mark her debut in the OTT space. Also read: Kareena Kapoor poses for selfie with Karan Johar as she hosts get-together, calls herself, Malaika Arora 'kaftan girls' Kareena Kapoor in a still from the promo of her new OTT film.

Kareena rejects stupid film offers

Sharing the video on Instagram, Kareena wrote, “It’s a secret I can’t wait to tell,” with a wink emoji. The video opens with Kareena listening to project pitches in her living room. The first filmmaker offers her Kabhi Khushie Kabhi Gun in which Kareena's Poo becomes a policewoman and hides her gun in her heels. “Tumhara koi haq nahi banta ki tum itni guilty lago (You have no right to look so guilty). How dare you?” says Kareena in her Poo tone but is not happy with the idea.

Next come in two men who pitch her a sci-fi thriller titled Kal We Met in which Geet is not seen in in a train but a time machine where she falls in love with her future version. And as expected, Kareena rejects the idea. It is then followed by stupid offers for projects like Poo-key Blinders, Phal We Met, Jab We Pet, Too Poo To Handle, Mujhse Heist Karoge.

Kareena finally gets an offer she likes

Kareena gets frustrated to find that people cannot think anything beyond Poo and Geet whereas she wants something original, thrilling and exciting. But then she finally gets an offer which is a thriller, has romance and is set in a mysterious location with Kareena in a never seen before avatar.

According to a Pinkvilla report, the film is titled Jaane Jaan and will release on Netflix in September. Its trailer is expected to arrive on September 5. Kareena is said to be in the role of a divorced, single mother who tries to hide the murder of her estranged husband in the company of her neighbour, all in the middle of a police investigation.

