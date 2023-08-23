Kareena Kapoor poses for selfie with Karan Johar as she hosts get-together, calls herself, Malaika Arora 'kaftan girls'

Actor Kareena Kapoor hosted a get-together at her home in Mumbai on Monday night and also shared photos. It was attended by her friends--filmmaker Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, and Natasha Poonawalla among others. Several videos and pictures of the guests arriving at Kareena's residence were shared online. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor excited to watch Chandrayaan-3’s landing on the moon with her 'boys' Jeh and Taimur) Kareena Kapoor posed for photos with Karan Johar and Malaika Arora.

What Kareena, Karan, Malaika wore

In a video, Karan Johar was seen wearing a printed blue sweatshirt, denims and white sneakers and arriving at Kareena's home. He smiled and posed for the paparazzi. Natasha wore a pink dress and matched it with black boots. Malaika Arora opted for a green outfit while Amrita wore a black dress under a white jacket. Kareena was seen in a multi-coloured kaftan.

Kareena shares pics

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kareena shared several pictures as she posed with her guests. She posted a photo of Karan talking on the phone excitedly as Natasha clicked his photo. He sat next to a table with beverage glasses on it. She wrote, “Rocky in the house (red heart, rainbow and collision emojis)” along with the picture.

Posing with Malaika inside her home, Kareena wrote, "Kaftan girls for life (red heart, rainbow and star emojis)." In another photo, she laughed while hugging Amrita. She wrote, "It's called forever... (red heart, rainbow and laughing emojis)."

Malaika, Amrita post photos

In another photo on Instagram, Malaika laughed while Kareena pouted. She wrote along with the photo, "Smiles and pouts forever (red heart emoji)." Sharing a photo of Amrita kissing Natasha, she wrote, "Cuties." Malaika also posted a goofy selfie with Amrita and their friend and wrote, "Craziessssss". She also shared a selfie clicked by Karan also featuring Kareena and wrote, "Toooo much talent and love." Amrita, on her Instagram Stories, shared a group selfie clicked by Kareena. The picture also featured Natasha and Malaika.

Kareena shared several pictures.

Malaika and Amrita also shared photos.

Kareena's upcoming films

Kareena will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Kareena also has The Crew in the pipeline. It also features Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. The Crew is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film in the pipeline.

Karan Johar's recent film

Karan Johar recently returned to the director’s chair after seven years. His romantic drama Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has already entered the ₹300 crore club globally. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in lead roles. It released in theatres on July 28.

