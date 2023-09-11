Jaane Jaan title track: Vijay Varma has as all eyes on Kareena Kapoor as Neha Kakkar recreates Lata Mangeshkar's classic

Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh has finally unveiled the full version of the title song Jaane Jaan from his upcoming film with the same name. The song has lead actor Kareena Kapoor singing the classic number in a dance bar with Uditi Singh performing pole dance in a short golden dress in the background. Vijay Varma is seen as one of the visitors at the bar and enjoying Kareena's live performance. Also read: Jaane Jaan trailer: ‘Seedhi saadi’ Kareena Kapoor is hiding a secret from police and padosis. Watch

Jaane Jaan title track

Vijay Varma, Kareena Kapoor and Uditi Singh in stills from Jaane Jaan title song.

The song has visuals from the film as well. Originally composed by Laxmikant - Pyarelal and penned by Rajendra Krishan, Jaane Jaan has been re-created by Sachin-Jigar and sung by them along with Neha Kakkar. Vijay Ganguly has choreographed the dance number. The original song from the 1969 film Intaquam featured Helen and was sung by Lata Mangeshkar.

Sharing the song teaser on Sunday, Sujoy Ghosh had written on X, “Our first song coming tomorrow… and whatta honor it was to have a Laxmikant-Pyarelal song in our film. Penned by Rajinder Krishan. These are the reasons I make films.”

Unveiling the full song on Monday, he tweeted, “Our title track for you… Suno. Batao (listen and tell us the response). #jaanejaan.”

More about Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan

Jaane Jaan is a murder mystery starring Kareena as a single mom who is the only suspect in a murder case, Jaideep Ahlawat as her neighbour and Vijay Varma as the cop investigating the case. It marks Kareena's OTT debut and will release on Netflix on September 21. The film is based in Kalimpong and is the official adaptation of Keigo Higashino's Japanese novel Devotion of Suspect X.

Talking about making her OTT debut, Kareena had said at the trailer launch, “I am more nervous than I was 23 years ago. Because I was watching the promo so closely on the television screen. So people will be watching me closely in their homes. I'm nervous, but I know one thing for sure- we all have worked really hard." She further added, "Everyone’s doing so much work on Netflix and it’s so good and I did not want to be left behind.”

