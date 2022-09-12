Jackie Shroff and Danny Denzongpa hang out in fresh pics, Ayesha Shroff says 'brothers are not always by blood'

Ayesha Shroff took to Instagram and shared pictures of actor-husband Jackie Shroff with Danny Denzongpa in an outdoor photoshoot. In one of the pictures, Jackie and Danny are sitting and talking under a tree . In another picture, both are standing hands folded while posing for the camera and twining. Danny is seen wearing a blue jacket with grey pants with blue scarf around his head and Jackie wore a white shirt black pants and black scarf around his head. (Also read: Jackie Shroff says he had 'no contribution' in bringing Tiger Shroff up: 'Was always away for work')

She captioned the post, “Brothers are not always by blood.” Reacting to the picture, Siddhant Kapoor wrote, “One of the nicest people our industry has. Danny uncle and Jackie uncle.” Danny Denzongpa, son Rinzing Denzongpa posted heart emojis on the pictures Ayesha tagged Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff and Rinzing D on the post. One of her fans commented, “Yes I agree with you.” in response to her caption. Another fan wrote, “Beautiful picture.”

Jackie Shroff got married to Ayesha Shroff in 1987. The couple has two children, Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff. Earlier in June, Jackie Shroff announced his next project via an Instagram post.

Danny, whose real name is Tshering Phintso, has acted in many films in his career. He made his debut in Bollywood with BR Ishara's Zaroorat. Danny also featured in Dhund, 36 Ghante, Bandish, Jeeo Aur Jeene Do, and Dharm Aur Qanoon, Fakira, Chor Machaye Shor, Devata, Kalicharan, Bulundi and Adhikar. He also featured in Seven Years in Tibet alongside Brad Pitt.

Jackie is all set to star alongside Mithun Chakraborty, Sanjay Dutt and Sunny Deol in the upcoming action-drama, Baap. He had shared a picture with Mithun and Sanjay from the sets on June 16, and written, “Jahan chaar yaar mil jaaye… arre chautha kidhar hain bhidu… @duttsanjay @mithunchakrabortyofficial? (Where four friends reunite… But, where is the 4th one (Sunny Deol)?)”

