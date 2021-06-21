Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jackie Shroff on Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani's rumoured relationship: 'My boy started dating at the age of 25'
Jackie Shroff on Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani's rumoured relationship: 'My boy started dating at the age of 25'

Jackie Shroff recently opened up about Tiger Shroff's rumoured relationship with Disha Patani. The actor said that Tiger has been dating since the age of 25.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 07:04 AM IST
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have been rumoured to be dating.

Jackie Shroff has opened up about his son, actor Tiger Shroff's relationship with Disha Patani. The couple has been rumoured to be in a relationship.

Speaking with Bollywood Bubble, the Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai actor said that Tiger Shroff began dating at the age of 25. However, he did not mention Disha Patani. Jackie Shroff also confessed he wasn't aware of what they have decided for their future.

"My boy started dating at the age of 25 and they are really great friends. I have no idea what they decided for their future. But I’m sure about one thing that Tiger is extremely focused (on) his work. For me, it’s his first work. Nobody – whether it’s his mom, dad, sister or girlfriend – matters more than work to him. Nobody can come in between him and his work. He is too focused on his work which is good," he said.

In the same interview, Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff added, “I am as protective as it can get, about my brother. But at the end of the day, he is an adult and old enough to make his own decisions. And I think he knows what’s right, he’s a really intelligent guy and as long as he’s happy, whatever makes him happy makes us happy too. I don’t think I want to give my brother any advice. He is really headstrong and sorted that way.”

Also read: Jackie Shroff on going bankrupt after Boom failed: 'My wife didn't want the house back'

Krishna and Tiger are close to Disha. Last week, Disha was seen celebrating her birthday with Tiger and Krishna. The actor had shared glimpses of her celebration with the Shroff siblings on her Instagram Stories. Tiger also shared a video in which he was seen dancing with the birthday girl. Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff had also shared photos of Disha and penned a sweet birthday note.

jackie shroff disha patani tiger shroff tiger shroff disha patani

