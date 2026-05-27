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Jackie Shroff reacts to son Tiger Shroff’s back-to-back flops: ‘Not in our hands’

Tiger Shroff, known for hits like the Baaghi franchise, has faced multiple recent flops.

May 27, 2026 04:04 pm IST
Written by Vibha Maru
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After Tiger Shroff debuted in 2014, the actor managed to strike a chord with the audience and, over time, built a loyal fan base, especially among those who take inspiration from his martial arts training and fitness journey. In recent years, however, the actor has struggled to deliver a box office hit. In a recent conversation, veteran actor and Tiger’s father Jackie Shroff spoke about the same.

Jackie Shroff on Tiger's career

Tiger Shroff has seen multiple flops in recent years.

Jackie, who himself has seen the ups and downs of the entertainment industry, isn’t bothered about Tiger’s journey in Bollywood and believes that the destiny of films, as well as success and failure, isn’t in the hands of an actor. Speaking to Mid-day, he said, “Life is such that these things are not in our hands. You have to work hard. Sometimes you will get results, and other times you won’t."

'Tiger will be okay'

However, Jackie shared that despite setbacks, Tiger’s motto remains clear — to keep working hard. “We are actors, we have to go through everything. Tiger knows it. He says, ‘I will work sincerely. The rest is up to the audience.’ That [approach] is fantastic. He will be okay,” he said.

Tiger Shroff's career

The actor will next be seen in Raj Mehta’s directorial Lag Jaa Gale. The film also stars Tabu, Vidyut Jammwal, Janhvi Kapoor and Kunal Thakur in pivotal roles.

Earlier, while speaking to Hindustan Times, Tiger spoke about his career struggles and said, "Obstacles and hardships force you to introspect and grow. If everything came easy, you’d never push yourself beyond your limits. Every setback is an opportunity to come back stronger, and I believe that’s what separates those who are in this industry from those who don’t."

 
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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
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