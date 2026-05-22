Jackie Shroff on superhero avtaar after 40 years, Tiger’s tips and why he wants daughter Krishna as a supergirl in films

Speaking to HT City, the actor says, “People have loved her, wherever she participated ( Khatron Ke Khiladi , Chhoriyan Chali Gaon , The Fifty ). I guess, if we get such a film where she plays a supergirl, I will love that. She can do anything and putting her heart in place she can achieve anything. So far koi intention dikhta nahi hai but…”

Indian film industry's OG superhero Jackie Shroff , who acted in the country’s first 3D film Shiva Ka Insaaf (1985), says he would love to see his daughter (entrepreneur-director and reality show star) Krishna Shroff playing a female superhero someday. His son, actor Tiger Shroff , played a superhero in Flying Jatt (2016) and now Jackie once again is in avtaar with The Great Grand Superhero .

He plays a superhero role after 40 years and this time he has his superhero son giving him handy tips. “Tiger’s super guidance was there on how to wear the rubber suit – what the problems one can face as you would be sweating throughout, one needs to drink a lot of water and keep hydrated else the muscle will tear. The challenge is that you are drinking a lot of water and you can’t go to the washroom for eight hours due to the superhero suit. He guided me nicely and gave me lots of advice.”

Learning from kids Working with kids was a “learning experience” for the 69-year-old actor as well. “I had a fantastic time with them. They used to bring food for me and I for them. We used to play games and had a lot of chatter but once the camera rolled, they turned absolute professional and we had amazing competition among themselves. Honestly, I learnt a lot from them and their dedication.”

On what has changed since his first superhero film, he says, “One difference is that then I was a superhero and now I am a super grandfather. The common thread between then and now is that time too we made a film to entertain kids and this time too – of course adults enjoy it too! Those who saw it as kids will take their kids along now (laughs).”

‘Scale does not matter’ The actor teamed up with director Manish Saini. “He has won three national awards and I have been working for over 40 years now and don't have any till date, so it’s a credit to me that I am working in his film.”

Jackie says he loves experimenting and is unfazed by the commercial aspect of the project. “See, I have tried all – charming snakes (Doodh Ka Karz, 1990), giving advice to Anil Kapoor (in Ram Lakhan, 1989) or dancing with Juhi Chawla (Aaina, 1993). I accept everything and treat it like one and put the emotions right. Scale, commercial or canvas does not matter – as bada bhi chota ho jata hai aur chota bhi bada ho jata hai!”