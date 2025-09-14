Internet reacts as Tiger Shroff wears his Flying Jatt costume for cancer patients: 'He stood beside real superheroes'

Actor Tiger Shroff attended a special dance workshop, Happy Feet, organised by The Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA), a cancer help agency, on Saturday in Mumbai. Tiger took part in the event while wearing the costume of his superhero film, A Flying Jatt. Tiger was the Chief Guest of the event, along with choreographer Geeta Kapur and Feroz Khan. Tiger Shroff attended a Mumbai event wearing his Flying Jatt costume.

Tiger Shroff shares video as he wears his Flying Jatt outfit

Taking to Instagram, Tiger shared a video in which he said, “6 saal baad wahi costume pehan raha hoon, asli superheroes se milne jaraha hoon (I am wearing this costume after 6 years and going to meet some real superheroes). You will see what I'm talking about.”

He was then seen reaching the event and posing with the cancer patients. As part of the celebration, roses and gifts were distributed to over 100 cancer patients. The actor also danced with the children.

Tiger shares he wore outfit after 6 years

Sharing the video, Tiger wrote, “Had to suit up one more time on demand for some very special kids (red heart emoji) happy rose day from afj (blue heart and red rose emojis) #nationalcancerroseday.”

Internet reacts to Tiger's gesture

Reacting to the video, Remo D'souza commented, "This is so beautiful, these little ones are the reason we made this film, and look at the love for you." A fan said, “Sometimes the greatest fight is fought with love, laughter, and courage today, Tiger stood beside the real superheroes: the kids.”

"That’s such a sweet gesture, we need more people like you," read a comment. A person wrote, "Flying Jatt is always ready to jump into action whenever needed. Thank you for always being there for everyone." An Instagram user commented, "You’re the true hero, Tiger."

Tiger message to kids

While talking to the children who attended the workshop, Tiger said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "You all are real superheroes. I just want you to follow these three simple things in life. Eat on time, sleep on time, and do daily exercise. You can do any exercise like push-ups, running or any outdoor games. It helps to keep your body in shape and nourishes your mind. These simple things affect a lot in life."

While talking about his Flying Jatt outfit at the workshop, the actor said, "Firstly, thank you for inviting me. I heard that you wanted to meet the Flying Jatt. Hence, I donned this costume for you all after almost 6-8 years."

About A Flying Jatt

The 2016 superhero comedy film was directed by Remo D'Souza. It also featured Jacqueline Fernandez and Nathan Jones. In the film, Tiger plays Aman Dhillon, a martial arts instructor who gains superpowers from a divine tree.

About Tiger's recent film

The actor was recently seen in Baaghi 4, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, Harnaaz Sandhu, Shreyas Talpade and Saurabh Sachdeva. The action thriller movie, directed by A Harsha in his Hindi film debut, released in theatres on September 5.

Baaghi 4 features Tiger as Ronny, a man who, after surviving an attempted suicide by train, descends into chaos as reality blurs. The film is the fourth instalment in Tiger's Baaghi franchise, which started with 2016's Baaghi, followed by Baaghi 2 (2018) and Baaghi 3 (2020).