Jackie Shroff recalls seeing Shah Rukh Khan's ‘akelapan’ during Devdas, King Uncle: ‘Akele kone mein baitha…’

Bollywood actors Jackie Shroff and Shah Rukh Khan are among the few outsiders who made it big in the industry. The two have also worked together in several hits like Happy New Year, Devdas and more. In an interview with Vickey Lalwani, Jackie spoke about how he saw Shah Rukh being aloof during the shoot of King Uncle. He further talked about being lonely at the top. Jackie Shroff opens up on working with Shah Rukh Khan in Devdas and King Uncle.

Jackie Shroff on working with Shah Rukh Khan in King Uncle

When asked about what he observed in Shah Rukh's growth from King Uncle to Devdas, Jackie recalled SRK playing his younger brother in King Uncle and said, "Akelapan. Har actor ko ek lonely feel hona chahiye, mere ko bola tha ye kisi ne. So I saw him sitting out there, on his own. He was playing my younger brother. And he was respectful, focused on his work, he was charismatic, he was charming. But aloof. Like I was aloof, he also aloof. I liked those vibes (Loneliness. Every actor should experience a sense of loneliness, someone once told me that. I saw him sitting there alone. He was playing my younger brother. He was respectful, focused, charismatic, but aloof. Just like I was aloof, he was too. I liked that vibe)."

Jackie Shroff admits it's lonely at the top

He then spoke about working with him on Devdas and said, "Devdas se pehle bhi humne kayi films ki. One 2 Ka Four kiya aur ek-do films aur. Par Devdas mein normal tha. Mere liye toh mera bhai tha, chhota bhai jo maine dekha. Wohi ladka jo maine dekha tha ki akele kone mein baitha hai. Role bhi waisa tha Devdas ka, aur main jaisa hoon waisa hi tha uske saath (We had done several films before Devdas, One 2 Ka Four and a couple of others. But on Devdas, he was the same. For me, he was still my younger brother. The same boy I had once seen sitting quietly in a corner. Even the role of Devdas suited that vibe. And I was the same with him as I always had been)," admiting that it's lonely at top.

Shah Rukh and Jackie have worked together in several films like Trimurti, King Uncle, One 2 Ka 4, Devdas and Happy New Year, among others. If reports are to be believed, Jackie and SRK are all set to work together again in Siddharth Anand's directorial, King. The film also stars Suhana Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Saurabh Shukla, and reports suggest that Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji and Deepika Padukone have also joined the cast. The film is currently under production.