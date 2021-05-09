Jackie Shroff reflects on time he had to sell off furniture because of financial crunch

Jackie Shroff has downplayed a difficult period in his career, when he had to sell off his furniture to make ends meet after the commercial failure of the film Boom. The topic was once again brought into conversation after his son, Tiger, spoke about it in an interview in 2019.

In a new interview, Jackie said that real hardship can be seen on the streets, but admitted that it took a lot of 'hard work' for him to get back on his feet.

Asked if it was difficult to get the family back on track after the failure of Boom, he told a leading daily, "Yes, it was. I have worked hard. But then, it's not harder than the work that the people who are making the roads or highways or climbing mountains, and trying to stop the rocks from falling on Lonavala doing. That's real hard work. I had a lot of fun. I definitely worked hard. But if you look around the streets, you'll find hard work in the absolute sense."

Boom, a 2003 film starring Amitabh Bachchan and marking the debut of Katrina Kaif, was produced by Tiger’s mother Ayesha. Tiger was 11 at the time but was aware of the family's financial situation.

He told GQ, "I remember how our furniture was sold off, one by one. Things I’d grown up seeing around us started disappearing. Then my bed went. I started to sleep on the floor. It was the worst feeling of my life."

Jackie was recently seen in supporting roles in Disney+ Hotstar's OK Computer, starring Vijay Varma and Radhika Apte, and in Hello Charlie on Amazon Prime Video. He will soon be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, starring Salman Khan. Tiger, meanwhile, is juggling multiple franchises, such as Heropanti, Baaghi, and the upcoming Ganapath.