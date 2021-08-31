Jackie Shroff says Tiger Shroff dreamt of buying a house for Ayesha since his debut: ‘He kept working towards it’

Tiger Shroff recently bought a new house for his mother, Ayesha Shroff, and his father Jackie Shroff is proud. In a new interview, Jackie talked about how Tiger wanted to fulfil Ayesha’s dream ever since he set foot in Bollywood and worked towards it.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Jackie said, “Tiger dreamed of buying a house for his mother ever since he joined films. He kept working towards that dream. A child getting something for his mother is wonderful. He’s a very sweet and emotional guy.”

Jackie also said that he has ‘no contribution’ towards Tiger’s upbringing as he was raised by Ayesha and his two grandmothers. “Three goddesses have brought him up as I was always away for work. Whenever I returned, I used to pamper him. I’m glad I couldn’t spoil him. He’s on a different plane altogether, the way he is disciplined towards his craft and fitness,” he said, adding that they ‘talk like friends’ and do not have serious professional discussions.

After the failure of Ayesha’s production, Boom, at the box office, Jackie had to sell off their house and work hard to pay off all the debts. Tiger and his sister Krishna Shroff were children at the time.

Also read | Tiger Shroff says he bought new house for mother Ayesha: ‘I push myself so hard to make her happy, proud and secure’

Tiger made his Bollywood debut with Heropanti, opposite Kriti Sanon, in 2014. He has acted in films such as Baaghi, Munna Michael, Student of the Year 2 and War.

Tiger’s upcoming projects include Heropanti 2, a sequel to his debut film, and Baaghi 4. Ahmed Khan will be directing both films. Tiger will also headline a new action franchise titled Ganapath, directed by Vikas Bahl. The first film, which will be set in a post-pandemic, dystopian world, is scheduled to hit the theatres sometime next year.

Meanwhile, Tiger has also been dabbling in music and has sung songs such as Casanova, Unbelievable and most recently, Vande Mataram.