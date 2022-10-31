Jackky Bhagnani shares picture from Maldives, girlfriend Rakul Preet Singh says 'I wonder who shot such a lovely pic'

Rakul Preet Singh and actor-boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani have flown to Maldives to spend some time together. Jackky took to Instagram and shared a picture while soaking up the sun in the Maldives. Along with fans, his girlfriend also reacted to the photo. Rakul also shared stunning pictures of herself from same location while sunbathing on a net. (Also read: Rakul Preet Singh soaks up some sun in Maldives, shares fresh pics)

Jackky shared a picture of himself while standing on a yacht. He wore a red-white T-shirt with blue shorts under a clear sky with ocean behind him. He gave a pose with arms wide open for the camera. He added Memories song by Otnicka. The picture was clicked by Rakul Preet Singh.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Jackky wrote, “Let your dreams FLY high (plane emoji). Actor-girlfriend Rakul Preet Singh wrote, ”I wonder who shot such a lovely pic (fire emoji)." To which, Jackky replied, “@rakulpreet I wonder (heart emoji).”

Reacting to the picture, one person commented, “Jackky is himself hot.” Another person wrote, “You are looking very handsome big brother (fire emojis).” Other person commented, “Coolest pose.” Many people dropped heart and fire emojis on the photo.

Jackky and Rakul had made their relationship official earlier this year. Recently, The couple arrived together for the star-studded Diwali party hosted by film producer Ramesh Taurani.

Rakul celebrated her 32nd birthday with him along with Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar and Arjun Kapoor in London. Talking about her relationship with Jackky, Rakul in a conversation with Hindustan Times said, “Both I and Jackky have this opinion that you should give respect to your partner. We are so busy in our ways that we don’t discuss work. When it comes to certain things I want to discuss, I do otherwise we give each other that respect of being in a relationship. And then security stems in."

She can be currently seen in Thank God, released on October 25, alongside Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra. Her movie Doctor G with Ayushmann Khurrana, released on October 14. She even has Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 in the pipeline along with many projects.

