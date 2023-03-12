Jacqueline Fernandez looks stunning in pantsuit as she attends pre-Oscars dinner party with team Tell it like a Woman

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez is all set for the 95th Academy Awards. Ahead of the ceremony, she attended a pre-Oscars dinner with her Tell It Like A Woman team. She posted pictures on Twitter and wrote, “Pre Oscar- dinner with team Tell it like a Woman and some more beautiful people!” Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez reacts to her film Tell It Like a Woman's song earning Oscar nomination alongside RRR's Naatu Naatu

In the photos, Jacqueline was joined by Japanese model Anne Watanabe, actor Mira Sorvino, Indian fashion designers Falguni and Shane Peacock, filmmaker Andrea Iervolino, and others. For the night, Jacqueline wore a navy blue pantsuit, with a matching bralette. She paired it with high heels and straight hair.

Soon after she posted the pictures, fans rushed to the comment section of her Instagram post and her tweet, and extended their support ahead of the ceremony.

Tell It Like a Woman's song Applause got nominated in the Best Original Song category at the Academy Awards. In the same category, the song has been nominated alongside Naatu Naatu from RRR, Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Tell It Like a Woman is an anthology directed by Leena Yadav, Maria Sole Tognazzi, Lucia Puenzo, Silvia Carobbio, Taraji P Henson, Mipo Oh, and Catherine Hardwicke. It is an Italian-American production. It officially marked Jacqueline's Hollywood debut.

Celebrating Tell It Like a Woman's nomination, Jacqueline had earlier shared on Instagram, “This song will always have a special place in my heart and now as we countdown to the Oscar’s 2023 here’s wishing team ‘Tell it like a woman’ for our Oscar Nominated song ‘Applause’ all the best AND WE DID IT TOGETHER!! We Do It Together!” She also gave a shout-out to the RRR team for their nomination with Naatu Naatu. She also added, "Also big congratulations to Team RRR for Naatu Naatu nomination!!! My best wishes and love to the entire team and all the nominees."

The Oscars is taking place on March 12, at Los Angeles' Dolby Theater. In India, it will air in the early hours of March 13.

