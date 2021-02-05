Jacqueline Fernandez moves into Priyanka Chopra's old house, worth ₹7 cr: report
- Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has reportedly moved into the house Priyanka Chopra owned during her wedding to Nick Jonas in 2018.
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has moved into the Juhu house once owned by Priyanka Chopra. Jacqueline had been living on rent in the Bandra locality of Mumbai for the past several years.
According to a new report, this is the same house where Priyanka lived when she tied the knot with Nick Jonas in 2018. It is located in a building named KarmaYog, and is valued at ₹7 crore.
A Pinkvilla report said that Jacqueline moved into the house recently. It has 'an expansive living area and sunny outdoor balcony'.
In 2019, Priyanka and Nick bought a mansion worth $20 million in Encino, an expensive area of the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles.
According to Wall Street Journal, which first broke the news of their purchase, Nick and Priyanka’s house contains a two-lane bowling alley, a mirror-walled gymnasium, a wet bar, a movie theater with a screen of IMAX proportions, and an indoor basketball court. There is also a lounge/games room underground with a pool table.
Before this, Nick and Priyanka were living at this other LA home that he had bought right before their wedding in 2018. The couple sold it off for $6 million just after a year.
Also read: Priyanka Chopra goes bold in new photo shoot, says ‘I don’t want to be defined by where I come from’
Jacqueline was last seen in director Shirish Kunder's Mrs Serial Killer, on Netflix. She will next be seen in Bachchan Pandey, Bhoot Police, and Cirkus.
