Jacqueline Fernandez poses in a blanket for sultry photoshoot with strong message: ‘You’re not ugly, society is’

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez posed for a photoshoot in a bathroom, in which she was seen wearing nothing but a bright orange blanket. She added a powerful caption about self-love. “You.. you’re not ugly.. society is #liveyourlifenow,” she wrote.

In the first image, Jacqueline Fernandez was seen looking sideways at the camera, while the second was a shot of her back.

Holistic lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho commented, “Damn right,” along with raised hands emojis, while Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Seema Khan, celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri and fashion designer Ashley Rebello dropped fire emojis.

Fans also showered love on Jacqueline’s post, with many using adjectives such as ‘hot’, ‘adorable’, ‘beautiful’ and ‘charming’. “Hotest girl one of my favorite,” one commented. “Awhhh such a BEAUTIFUL QUEEN,” another wrote. “Too hot to handle,” a third said.

Last year, Jacqueline made her digital debut with the Netflix film Mrs Serial Killer, in which she starred alongside actors Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina. She was recently seen in the music video of Paani Paani alongside rapper Badshah. She has a number of films in the pipeline, including Bhoot Police, Cirkus, Bachchan Pandey, Ram Setu and Attack.

Talking about how the Covid-19 pandemic impacted her professionally, she told Hindustan Times recently, “Work has been affected for everyone. For me personally, of course, there are movies that needed to be released this year, but the release dates are going to get changed and we can’t do much about it.”

Although many of Jacqueline’s films have been delayed due to the virus outbreak, she feels that health and safety should take precedence at the moment. “I guess right now, the priority is the war against Covid-19 and making sure that we bring down the cases, and most importantly, get vaccinated. We need to really see to that before we do anything else. When we do decide and when we are finally able to start again, we have to make sure that we are adhering to new ways of doing things,” she said.

