Jacqueline Fernandez questioned by Enforcement Directorate in money laundering case

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez is being questioned by Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, ANI reported.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 06:42 PM IST
ANI tweeted that Jacqueline Fernandez is being questioned by ED.

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez is in Delhi where the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is questioning her in connection with a money laundering case, news agency ANI tweeted.

The official handle of ANI wrote on Twitter: "Enforcement Directorate (ED) is questioning Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez in Delhi for the last five hours, in a money laundering case." As per reports, she is being examined as a witness.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline has been busy with several projects. She shot for Bhoot Police in Dharamshala with Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam late last year. She will also be seen in Attack with John Abraham.

Earlier this year, she flew to Jaisalmer to shoot with Akshay Kumar for Bachchan Pandey. She had also commenced the shoot of Ram Setu with Akshay and Nushrratt Bharuccha when the second wave of coronavirus pandemic hit the country.

In May this year, the actor also launched YOLO Foundation amid Covid-19, an initiative to 'create, share stories of kindness'.

Talking about it, she wrote on Instagram: "We have this one life, let's do whatever we can to make a difference in this world!! I am proud to announce the launch of the YOLO Foundation; an initiative to Create and Share Stories of Kindness. In these challenging times, the Yolo Foundation has partnered with several NGOs to help in whichever way we possibly can. Watch this space to know how you can contribute and make a difference to the lives around you #staysafe #spreadlove #helpothers."

Among the earliest initiatives was a tie-up with an NGO called Roti Bank, with an aim to provide one lakh meals in one month.

