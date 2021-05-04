Jacqueline Fernandez launches YOLO Foundation amid Covid-19, an 'initiative to create, share stories of kindness'

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez, on Tuesday, announced the launch of her You Only Live Once (YOLO) Foundation to create and share stories of kindness amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The Kick actor also shared that she has tied up with several NGOs that cater to the different needs in the society, to begin with.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Jacqueline wrote, "We have this one life, let's do whatever we can to make a difference in this world!! I am proud to announce the launch of the YOLO Foundation; an initiative to Create and Share Stories of Kindness."





She continued, "In these challenging times, the Yolo Foundation has partnered with several NGOs to help in whichever way we possibly can. Watch this space to know how you can contribute and make a difference to the lives around you #staysafe #spreadlove #helpothers."

With an NGO called the Roti Bank, Jacqueline has targeted to provide one lakh meals this month. She has also partnered with the Feline Foundation, an initiative to help stray animals.

Additionally, the Judwaa 2 star will also be distributing masks and sanitisers to front line workers- the Mumbai Police Force, who continue to work relentlessly amid the pandemic.

Jacqueline had previously extended her help to people in rebuilding their houses as part of post-flood relief and had also worked towards the nourishment of children during Covid-19.

Jacqueline had recently shared her special dance number from Salman Khan's upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

She also has films like Bachchan Pandey, Bhoot Police, Attack, Cirkus, Ram Setu in the pipeline.

