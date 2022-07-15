Jacqueline Fernandez recreates Cindy Crawford iconic Pepsi ad from 1992; Karan Johar says ‘can’t take my eyes off’

Karan Johar shared an ad featuring Jacqueline Fernandez on Monday. The filmmaker posted the commercial on Instagram, and wrote, “Can’t take my eyes off this new Pepsi Black ad...” In the vintage-inspired clip, Jacqueline is seen arriving in style on a bike in a secluded petrol pump. Interestingly, Jacqueline’s look, as well as the location used in the ad, is a recreation of a Pepsi commercial from 1992 starring former supermodel Cindy Crawford. Read more: Masaba Gupta teases Neena Gupta with vintage ad

In both the commercials, Jacqueline and Cindy are seen stopping by a petrol pump for a quick drink. They are seen sporting denim shorts and white tank top. In the one-minute video Karan Johar shared, two boys are seen filling the tank of their car, as a woman on a bike pulls over at the petrol pump located in the middle of nowhere. Once she parks her bike and removes her helmet it is revealed that the woman is Jacqueline. Next, she walks towards a vending machine and takes a sip from the Pepsi Black can.

The boys appear awestruck, but the clip keeps you guessing whether they are captivated by Jacqueline’s presence or by the new Pepsi Black can – it is later revealed that all this while the boys were mesmerised by new drink. Many commented on the video Karan shared. Some left heart and fire emojis, while many called Jacqueline ‘beautiful’. Some people were also confused by her look, and said they thought it was actor Ananya Panday in the ad, instead. One fan also wrote, “Jacqueline Crawford.”

Cindy Crawford travelled back to the original shoot location in 2021.

According to a 2021 report by Women’s Health, the original Pepsi commercial, which was filmed in 1992, made huge waves when it premiered at the Super Bowl in the US. In an Instagram post on September 8, 2021, Cindy Crawford travelled back to the original shoot location, and shared her photos in a similar look. "We returned back to the original Halfway House from the famous @pepsi commercial I did in 1992 to recreate the moment," she shared in her Instagram post.

