Jacqueline Fernandez requests media for privacy as pics with Sukesh Chandrashekhar go viral: ‘Going through rough patch’

Jacqueline Fernandez has requested the media for privacy in a statement on Saturday as yet another photo of her with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar surfaced online. The actor requested not to circulate intrusive images and not to invade her privacy at a difficult time, which she described as ‘a rough patch.’

“The country and its people have always given me tremendous love and respect. This includes my friends from the media, from whom I have learnt a lot. I’m currently going through a rough patch but I’m sure that my friends and fans will see me through it. It is with this trust that I would request my media friends to not circulate images of a nature that intrude my privacy and personal space. You would not do this to your own loved ones, am sure you would not do this to me either. Hoping that justice and good sense prevails. Thank you,” read Jacqueline's statement, which she shared with a praying hands emoji.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who allegedly pulled off a ₹200 crore heist from inside prison by duping former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Mohan’s wife Aditi Singh, has denied the allegations in a press statement issued through his lawyer earlier this month. Earlier, some photos of Jacqueline with the alleged conman went viral on social media. In the statement, he claimed that he was in a relationship with Jacqueline and that his personal relationship has no connection to the criminal case.

According to reports, Sukesh had revealed during an interrogation that he had gifted a horse worth ₹52 lakh and a Persian cat worth ₹9 lakh to the actor. Last month, Jacqueline was stopped from flying out of India in connection with the money laundering case. Jacqueline has also been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the case.

Jacqueline was last seen in the movie Bhoot Police. Her upcoming movies include Attack and Bachchan Pandey, among others.

