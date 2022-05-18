Jacqueline Fernandez withdraws plea from court seeking permission for foreign travel

On Wednesday, Jacqueline Fernandez withdrew her application filed before a Delhi court, in which she had requested for the suspension of a Lookout Circular (LOC) issued against her, and permission to travel abroad. The actor stated that the reason for this withdrawal was that her travel was now delayed. Jacqueline is currently being probed in a ₹200 crore extortion case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Also read: Jacqueline supports homeland Sri Lanka amid economical-political crisis

Jacqueline had earlier requested the court to allow her to travel abroad so that she could attend the Indian International Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend & Awards in the UAE. But now, she has withdrawn her application from the court of Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh. Her submission to the court stated that the dates of the event, earlier scheduled from May 17 to 22, were postponed to June.

Jacqueline, who is a Sri Lankan national, has been living in India since 2009. Since her debut with Aladdin in 2009, she has acted in several successful films such as Murder 2 (2011), Race 2 (2013), Kick (2014), and Judwaa 2 (2017).

The actor is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in this case. On Wednesday, the agency also addressed the actor's travel requests for Nepal and France. The agency informed the court that for Nepal, Jacqueline's pass to attend the particular event has been cancelled, and with regards to travel to France, she has not submitted satisfactory documents.

The ED had earlier stopped her from flying abroad, saying she may be required to join an ongoing money-laundering investigation. The actor has been questioned by the the agency in multiple sessions in connection with the case being probed against Sukesh and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul. Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi has also been questioned by the ED in this case.

The agency had earlier filed a charge sheet before a court under the sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and named Sukesh Chandrashekar, his wife, and six others in it. They had alleged that the conman had gifted the actor numerous costly gifts, including some Persian cats and a horse.

(With PTI inputs)

