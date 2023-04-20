Jagapathi Babu reveals Salman Khan made him dye his hair for KBKJ: ‘He can’t fight a person who is older’

Actor Jagapathi Babu brings the best of his craft in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan as the prime antagonist. As much as he clashes with Salman in the film, he also speaks about how the superstar was initially hesitant about hitting him on the sets. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Jagapathi Babu said, “With Salman, everything is very simple.

“He makes it so simple. He guides you. You don't feel intimidated by him at all because he doesn’t make you feel that way. In fact, we were supposed to have a fight (scene) but due to covid and dengue, we couldn’t, bad luck.”

The 61-year-old actor also clarified how they never had any reservations about playing a negative role. “There was no reservation regarding the role. Bhai wanted me to dye my hair black and look younger. This is because he has this logic and said ‘I can’t fight a person who is older than me.’ So. we had to do that and nothing else. It wasn’t a reservation but something that the character needed.”

When asked how Jagapathi Babu came on board and if his connection with Pooja Hegde helped him, he laughed. He said, “Pooja calls me a rockstar. She might have taken my name but I don’t know if she has recommended it. I didn’t ask her. She didn’t tell me.” Pooja and he had previously worked together in Radhe Shyam.

“How it came to me is something I really don't know. I would definitely say Gunjalkar who is with Salman bhai is a major instrument for this. I think he pitched it to Salman bhai. It took a while and I don't know what aspired between them and we said ‘let's do it.’”

The actor has worked in the South industries and now you have a fair share of experience in Bollywood. But, he doesn’t see much of a difference between the industries. “I really didn’t find much of a difference honestly. It was cooler…there was no pressure at all, like money pressure, and budget pressure. It went smoothly. I can’t generalise and say that for all Bollywood (films) but only for this project.”

South Indian cinema is now wanting to go pan-India after the success of Baahubali. When asked to comment on it as a healthy trend or some sort of obsession, the senior actor opined, “It is a super healthy trend. This is because cinema is the only one world, it’s not just the South or North. Cinema is universal, acting is universal. There is no language barrier, not a state or a country is a barrier for it. It can be done anywhere in the world. It’s very healthy because there is an exchange happening. There is a new experience for the audience. They see more faces, people are getting more opportunities and things have opened up with Baahubali.”

The actor has been a part of all Sukumar films. Is there a reunion in Pushpa 2, as several reports previously hinted? He spilled the tea finally, “Yes, there is.”

“Sukumar and I bond together very well. Once it happened, there was some sort of clash (of dates). I told Suku ‘What should I do now?’ He said ‘You just go ahead sir. Do whatever you have to do because you are a brand by yourself. We can wait.’ So, that kind of repo we have. And I am really proud to be in Pushpa 2 because I loved Pushpa.”

